Daly’s Bar was transformed into rainbow colours on Saturday as Omagh Pride held a cheerful night out in celebration of the launch of this year’s Pride Parade.

The colourful night saw the bar filled to the brim with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies, while DJ Gerry D performed a lively music set.

Earlier in the day, Omagh Pride volunteers held a fundraising street collection in town to promote this year’s parade, and it will not be long before the town centre is decorated with vibrant rainbow bunting, too, to mark the beginning of Pride month, traditionally celebrated throughout June.

Omagh’s Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 22. Participants are asked to gather at the Main Street car park on Kevlin Avenue from 1pm, with the parade beginning at 2pm.

Entertainment

The march will be followed by entertainment on Main Street from 3-6pm, featuring local star, Janet Devlin, a Dolly Parton tribute act, Kick the Bucket Blues Band and more, as well children’s entertainment.

The official after-party is being hosted by Bogan’s Bar.

l Anyone interested in volunteering for Omagh Pride’s street collection or to assist on the day of the parade should get in touch via social media or e-mail omaghpride @gmail.com.