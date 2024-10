AT a recent meeting of Dungannon Ladies Probus Club, 26 members were joined by local potter Diane McCormick, who gave an extremely interesting talk about her career in ceramics over the past 35 years and her current work.

Diane is based in Ardboe, and during her career has been commissioned to create ceramic pieces for hospitals, including Antrim and Dundonald. She has worked with schools and with local community groups, and runs workshops for groups on request.

Diane has used local culture and myths as inspiration, having created pieces based on Lough Neagh and the area around Antrim. Her creations range in size from small bells to very large artistic displays.

She explained the process of making ceramic pottery, and used examples of her own work to show ladies what the finished products looked like. Her work included garden ornaments, house number plaques, bells, wall ornaments (hares), vases, framed tiles, jugs, bowls and tea towels that had been printed from ceramic designs.

Diane answered many questions, and inspired many present to want to learn more about ceramics.

Past president Mary Ferris thanked Diane for her wonderful talk, explaining that she had been aware of Diane’s work for a long time.