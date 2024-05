AN Omagh pub car park will host a special charity boxing event next month in aid of two worthy causes.

The ‘Fight For Life’ is back this year, with fighters from Reps Gym and Elite Performance taking to the ring to raise vital funds for both local mental health charity, Zest and Arvalee School.

‘Fight For Life’ was initially set up by Reps owner, Justin McGinn, and boxing coach, Cathal Owens, to help with the costs of setting up Zest’s Killyclogher office.

This year, the event has been made bigger with the inclusion of Ryan ‘Tiny’ Donnelly, of Elite Performance, who wants to raise money for Arvalee.

Mr Donnelly said, “I first became aware about the amount of work that Arvalee does to help families after my own daughter started attending.

“It really is a great school, and I am very happy to try and raise as much money for them as possible.”

During the event, which will take place on Saturday, June 8 at the Coach Inn car park, more than 40 brave fighters of mixed abilities will take to the ring.

Mr McGinn said that he was expecting a great night of entertainment.

He said, “We are hoping to make this event an annual thing, and, if it is anything like our previous event, I know it will be a great night. We are hoping to raise more than £30,000, which will be split between both charities.

“All the people fighting are of mixed boxing ability. Some have had a few fights, and some had never been in a ring before they started training.

“I would like to thank all our sponsors so far, and all the fighters who’ve signed up.”

Tickets are available at the Coach Inn. For more information on ‘Fight For Life’, you can visit both the Reps Gym and Elite Performance Facebook pages.