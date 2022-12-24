St Catherine’s hosts Renew You well-being programme

ST CATHERINE’S Primary School recently played host to a well-being programme aimed at children, which has been hailed as a ‘success’ by everyone involved.

The ‘Renew You’ programme, run by Donegal native Aoibheann Gallen, was a six-week series of sessions and workshops catered for children of all ages, providing them with life skills.

Explaining what ‘Renew You’ means, Aoibheann said, “The aim of the Renew You programme is to bring the ideas of resilience, emotional regulation, kindness and relaxation to school children through various techniques, like talking, physical activities and many more. These sorts of life skills are vitally important and I teach them in a manner which is very easy to understand and make it fun for the children. I would hope that the children will carry on the techniques throughout life in whatever they do, whether it is something like public speaking or taking part in sports. I find the lessons and techniques are better absorbed when you make it fun, especially for the younger children.”

Aoibheann tailors the lessons to suit her subjects, whether they are schoolchildren or adults.

“I’m not sure age really does matter,” she said. “I take the point that younger children can be a sponge and absorb things easier, but I’ve worked with all ages and seen all comers take the lessons learnt effectively on board.”

Aoibheann continued, “After the six weeks, the kids really do feel the benefit of the exercises and the lessons being taught. The boost in confidence and self-esteem is amazing and the teachers are shocked at how well the kids respond, especially the boys who usually consider themselves ‘too cool’ to be a part of it. I also have a Renew You app which helps reinforce the lessons learned from the workshops.

“I’m sad it’s over, everyone at St Catherine’s was wonderful and I’m grateful that they allowed me to come into the school. I have workshops lined up with other schools and community groups in the area, which I’m really looking forward to doing. Seeing the children turn around in confidence is wonderful – you can’t put a price on well-being.”