STRABANE’S annual ‘Give a Gift’ appeal is launching for its seventh year, aiming to bring festive cheer to families facing financial hardship. For the first time, the initiative is extending across the border, encouraging people from Strabane as well as Lifford to come together to make a difference in their communities.

Led by local man, Ronan Boyle the appeal unites volunteers and community organisations to collect new toys, which are then distributed to children who may not otherwise experience the magic of Christmas. Ronan and his team work tirelessly each year to ensure that families feel supported during the festive season and that children receive gifts that bring them joy.

This year’s campaign involves a range of partner organisations, including the Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre, Fountain Street Community Development Association, Include Youth, the Health and Social Care (HSC) Trust, and Ireland’s Child and Family Agency, Tusla. Each organisation plays a key role in identifying and supporting families who can benefit from the appeal, helping to ensure that the gifts reach those most in need.

Ronan said, “There will be drop-off points across Strabane and Lifford where people can leave new, unwrapped toys, which will then be distributed to local families.

“There will be posters erected across the two towns and a social media campaign with drop-off point information.

“We would prefer if donations were in the form of toys, gift cards, vouchers, gift sets etc for children from tots to teens and ask that people refrain from cash donations.

“Christmas is a time for celebration, family, and kindness. However, for many families in our community, this holiday season can be a struggle.

“We believe that every child deserves the joy of receiving a gift, and with the support of our local community, we can make that happen for families who need a little extra help this year,” he said.

Drop-off locations across Strabane and Lifford include, Fountain Street Community Association, Lifford Clonleigh RC, Home Bargains, Asda, Haughey’s Shop, Lifford Cinema, Lifford Courthouse, Applegreen Lifford, McCauley’s Shop and SuperValu. The deadline for the donations is December 13 to allow for sorting and distribution before the big day.

Anyone looking for further information can contact Ronan, Gavin O’Neill, Terri Logue or Niall Cooke at Include Youth, Mary Deery, centre manager at Fountain Street or Lorraine O’Neill at Sure Start Strabane.

Ronan concluded: “Together, we can make this festive season a time of giving and compassion for all. It’s all in a good Santa Cause!”