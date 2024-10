STRABANE Ethnic Community Association (SECA) is set to light up November with a variety of Diwali festivities.

The celebrations will kick off this Saturday with interactive workshops in Rangoli art, diya (clay lamp) making, and henna design at the SECA Centre from 11am to 1pm, open to all ages and backgrounds.

The main event will take place on Saturday, November 9, at St Patrick’s Hall in Strabane at 7pm, featuring traditional Indian cuisine from local restaurant Masala, followed by music, dancing, and an Indian fashion show.

SECA has been celebrating Diwali in Strabane for over 15 years and the annual celebration is the organisation’s most anticipated event of the year. People from all across the North descend on the town to celebrate the ‘festival of light.’

India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year, Diwali gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolise the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. This festival is as important to Hindus as the Christmas holiday is to Christians.

However, over the centuries, Diwali has become a national festival that’s also enjoyed by non-Hindu communities.

Commenting on this year’s celebrations in Strabane, SECA’s project co-ordinator Kamini Rao said, “Diwali is the busiest time of year for SECA. We look forward to celebrating this festival every year and we have made it an important part of the calendar for many in Strabane.

“Everyone is welcome to come to these events and learn more about Indian culture through dance, food and music.”