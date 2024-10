STRABANE’S very own ‘running man’ Daniel ‘Danje’ Casey is putting his running shoes back on for charity when he takes on the Dublin marathon later this month.

A well-known social runner and, as of October 27 a veteran of three marathons, Danje is in tip top shape for his latest endeavour.

He commented, “I’m feeling great. As I’m running once more for the Foyle Hospice, having raised £5,500 previously.

“The Foyle Hospice is always a good cause to fundraise for and it’s something of which I’m very proud.”

Danje has running in his blood, his late mother Cecily having run 18 marathons, and it’s a record that he intends to break to ‘honour mammy’s legacy’.

Unexpected tragedy also fuels his desire with Danje commenting, “My dad and my girlfriend recently passed away in quick succession which was a huge blow. They were my biggest supporters and I feel their loss; thinking about them will help me get through the next marathon, no doubt about it.”

He added, “I don’t want to sound big headed but it’s great to get support from complete strangers.

“My strategy is always run a few miles, walk a few and repeat. It’s all about raising money for a worthy cause and I’m looking forward to it. Am I nervous? Not a bit of it, I’m just marking another step off to 18 marathons.”