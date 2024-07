THE Rock and District Historical Society is organizing a one-day outing next month.

First stop on Saturday, August 10 will be Malahide Castle and Gardens. This land was given to the Talbot family in 1185 and the castle itself dates back to 1475.

The visit will include a guided tour of this historic castle and plenty of time to explore the lovely gardens and Butterfly House.

Advertisement

Next, the group will travel to the Brú na Bóinne (Newgrange) Visitor Centre to explore its state-of-the-art exhibition. This fully interactive experience provides a snapshot of the Neolithic culture, landscape and monuments of Brú na Bóinne.

The coach will leave Rock at 8am on August 10 and return at around 10pm that evening. The cost of the trip, which includes coach fare, all entrance fees/tours and the meal, is £50 per person.

All those who wish to join the trip should book by phoning John at 87758135 or 07749 943800 before August 6. Space is limited.

A spokesperson added, “Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for supporting this event.”