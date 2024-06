THIS year marked the tenth annual Basil McKane Rideout which saw bikers from across Ireland travel to Omagh to raise more than £1,600 for two local charities in memory of the late Basil McKane.

The charity rideout takes place annually in May, traditionally on the weekend before the North West 200 road race on the North Coast. Bikers from across Ireland gathered at the Omagh Bus Depot last month to pay tribute to the memory of Basil McKane, who tragically died in 2014 at the age of 51, before setting off in earnest on their 110-mile scenic drive to Portrush.

The event has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and this year was no exception, with bikers raising £3,250 for Marie Curie and Air Ambulance NI.

Mr McKane was part of a small local group who loved nothing more than getting out on the open roads on his motorbike on a Sunday afternoon.

His weekly companions and good friends, Trevor Boggs (TJ) and Bill McGrew, have been keeping his memory alive with the event over the last decade.They said they would like to thank everyone who took part in the rideout and supported them over the last ten years.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Trevor Boggs, said, “We were overwhelmed by the support the ride out received this year again and would like to express great thanks to the riders who came out in force and for their generosity and support for these worthy charities. “We would also like to take the opportunity, on this, the tenth anniversary, to thank all the local businesses who have supported us over the past ten years.”