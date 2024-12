How well do you know Omagh? Test your local knowledge in our festive quiz.

1: What monument stood facing the Courthouse until 1966?

2: What is the connection between a monument in Omagh and Liverpool’s Anfield Football ground?

3: Where was the ‘Melville Hotel’?

4: Where was the Omagh Public Library prior to 1974?

5: What purpose, until 1899, had the building which stood on the site of the Danske Bank?

6: What was the family name of the owner of the Royal Arms Temperance Hotel in the late Victorian era? Despite his name!

7: What was King James Bridge called prior to 1830?

8: What was the surname of the family who named John and James Streets?

9: Where was McSorleys shop which sold popular music, and previously cycles and radios?

10: Where were the infamous hanging toilets of Omagh?

11: Which building now stands on the site of Omagh Model School?

12: Which local landowner was killed at the Battle of New Ross in 1798? A road in Omagh bears his title.

13: Where was the Star Kinema/Ballroom?

14: Where did the Tyrone Farming Society hold an Annual Event for over 100 years?

15: What was the occupation of the Mr Maywood who had a one-off meeting with a policeman on his visit to Omagh in 1873?

16: A famous songwriter of the early 20th C was born in Omagh. What was his name?

17: Where was the ‘Ropewalk’ in Omagh? The songwriter was born on this Road.

18: Where was Omagh Union Workhouse and Fever Hospital?

19: What was the family name of the builder of Knocknamoe Castle? Think Hayrick.

20: Which famous actor was born in Mullaghmore House? Best known for his film with 200 million year old creatures.

21: Tie break if required. What year and month did the first railway come to Omagh?

These questions were kindly compiled by Vincent Brogan of Omagh Heritage Forum. The answers are below.

1: ‘Boer War’ Memorial to men of the Royal Inniskillings Fusiliers Tyrone County who lost their lives.

2: The Boer War. The home stand is called ‘Spion Kop’ after a battle of that location in South Africa War.

3: It was demolished and the former First Trust Bank incorporated it into the upper portion of their building.

4: On the site of the Council’s Public Service building. The original building was destroyed in a bomb attack in 1974.

5: Tyrone County Infirmary, the hospital until it moved to the Tyrone County Hospital site on the Hospital Road in 1899.

6: Porter. Also owned the ‘Reform Stores’.

7: Campsie Bridge.

8: The Galbraith family lived at Clanabogan House and owned a section of that part of Omagh.

9: Bridge Street, now part of Whites.

10: A row of terrace houses backing onto the Strule River where the ‘Aviary’ building now stands.

11: Omagh Campus of South West College.

12: Luke Gardiner (1845 -1898), 1st Viscount Mountjoy, resident in Dublin.

13: On Sedan Avenue, where the College has a car park.

14: At Omagh Showgrounds, now the Retail Park.

15: He was the hangman who came to perform the execution of Sub-Inspector Thomas Montgomery in Omagh Gaol.

16: Jimmy Kennedy, who wrote many hit songs including ‘The Teddy Bears’ Picnic’!

17: The Brookmount Road where Jimmy Kennedy was born.

18: Woodside Ave off the Mountjoy Road.

19: The Stack family. Members were prominent in clerical and legal circles.

20: Sir Sam Neill, in 1947, in Mullaghmore House. Star of Jurassic Park amongst others.

21: In September 1853. You could travel to Derry, Strabane and Newtownstewart. The Portadown line opened in 1861.