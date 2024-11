CARE for Cancer, a local charity based in Omagh since 1988, is gearing up for its Annual Christmas Draw to raise funds for its essential support services.

For the past 36 years, Care for Cancer has provided a vital lifeline for families affected by cancer within a 26-mile radius of Omagh, offering services such as hospital transport, complementary therapies, counseling, recliner chairs, bra fittings, and a welcoming drop-in centre.

Located at 1 Campsie Place, Omagh, the Care for Cancer centre is open from 9am-3pm Monday to Thursday, and until 1pm on Fridays. Community support has been the charity’s backbone, and they’re incredibly grateful for ongoing contributions from local businesses and residents.

This year’s Christmas Draw proceeds will go directly toward supporting families in Omagh and surrounding areas.

Tickets

Tickets are £2 each or a book of three for £5, and can be purchased by contacting Care for Cancer or at local outlets on specific dates.

Vivo Store in Dromore will sell tickets on Saturday, November 9, from 10am-4pm, while on Saturday, November 16, tickets can be bought in Omagh town centre outside Danske Bank from 10am-4 pm. SuperValu in Fintona will offer tickets on Sunday, November 17, from 10am-2pm.

Additional opportunities to buy tickets include Hamilton’s Spar on Tamlaght Road on Saturday, November 23, from 10am-4pm; Omagh Market on Monday, November 25, from 10am-4 pm; McGinn’s Spar in Killyclogher on Saturday, November 30, from 10am-4 pm; and Classic Service Station on Saturday, December 7, from 10am-4pm.

The Christmas Draw will take place on Monday, December 16, live on Care for Cancer’s Facebook page. Every ticket purchased helps provide crucial services to local families impacted by cancer.

Thank you to all who have supported Care for Cancer over the years, and best of luck in the draw!