Tyrone students learn from refugees

STUDENTS from Sacred Heart College, Omagh took part in the ‘Small Worlds’ workshop, where they also met with refugees from around the globe.

Taking place in Omagh library on Thursday as part of Refugee Week, the ten students were rotated around four different tables to learn about the struggles of Vietnam, Kazakhstan, South Africa and Kuwait.

Speakers from each country provided the students with both photos and facts about their origin country as well as their personal stories of leaving their homes to come to Northern Ireland.

In a moving and thought provoking event, the stories told to the young students gave them a view into their own privilege.

Together CIC, the organisation behind the event’s founding director, Stephanie Mitchell, said, “From previous experiences I can say this is really a big wake up call as it enables young people to get a a glimpse into things they could very easily take for granted in their own lives. The rights, privilege, the housing, education opportunities, the youth services and their own families even. These are the kind of things that emerge with a new sense of value and appreciation. That would routinely be the reaction it generates.

“Its very important to understand the lived experiences of the people who are in our midst, the newcomers who come to find safety and a better life.

“It is what the human being has always done throughout history, to seek safety, to find a place to call home, try to protect and care for their family and make something purposeful of our lives, but not to do that in isolation but to do this together in a joined up way where we appreciate and support each other no matter of where we are from in the world, our status, ethnicity, identity, religion is. We are just people at the end of the day and we always have far more in common that what separates us.” said Stephanie.

The event was supported by members of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and ERANO (Empowering Refugees and Newcomers Organisation) as part of Refugee week.