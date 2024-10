IT may seem a tad early to be talking about Christmas when we haven’t even had Halloween, but already the call has gone out for prospective vendors to come and ply their trade at the Melmount Christmas Fayre on November 24.

Now in its fourth year, the annual event of Christmas cheer at Croaghan View on the Melmount Road has been delighting young and old ever since it was established.

One of the organisers, Sinead McDermott, said, “Ever since the call went out for vendors the response has been really good. So far, we have 16 vendors register an interest in having a stall at the fayre but we’re always on the lookout for more. As well as the usual sweet treats and personalised gifts and candle vendors, which have done well in recent years, there will also be two vendors with baked goods and much more. In addition, the fayre will have the usual carnival rides, music, raffles and craic, with a few new attractions lined up and, as ever, Santa Claus will be making his obligatory visit to delight the kids.”

She continued, “We’re aiming to exceed our numbers once again as we have done consistently over the past three years to make this the best Melmount Christmas Fayre yet!

Anyone who wants to be a part of the Fayre, please do get in touch with me on Facebook for details and we’ll get you sorted.”