Vic‘Tori’ous dancer honoured by council

AN award-winning Irish dancer from Strabane has been honoured with a reception by her local council.

Late last year, twinkle-toed young Tori McLaughlin was crowned the under-11 Ulster champion.

To mark her outstanding success, the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins, has hosted a reception for Tori, her family and dance teachers at the Alley Theatre in Strabane.

A student of the prestigious Derry-based McConomy Bradley Doherty School, Tori has been a keen Irish dancer for many years.

Speaking at the time of her Ulster success, proud mum Stephanie said, “Tori’s dancing has really taken off in the last year. She’s always competed in Feis and the like, but ever since Covid restrictions have lapsed, she’s come on leaps and bounds. The last time Tori competed in the Ulster Championships in 2019 she came last, so this only shows just how well her progression has escalated since then.

“In the past year, Tori has come fifth in the All-Ireland championships and seventh in the World championships… Everyone is ecstatic at Tori’s success. She’s never won anything like this at all and everyone is super-proud of her.”

Praising the people of Strabane, Stephanie added, “The support the town has shown Tori has been wonderful. We would love to thank everyone for their messages and kind words following Tori’s success; here’s to many more!”