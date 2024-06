GOOD food was on the menu and wonderful music filled the walls of Aughabrack Hall as local people came together to thank the wonderful volunteers that keep community group, Aughabrack & District Community Association (ADCA), thriving.

Organised by ADCA along with Donagheady Parish, attendees were treated to a delicious three course meal provided by Cathy from Hilltop Cafe, while the upbeat entertainment was provided by the talented Midnight Flyers.

The well-attended event recognised and celebrated all parish volunteers and partners of the past year, including all those who helped out at any Aughabrack Hall event and the following parish volunteers: Altar society; music ministry; collectors, Eucharistic Ministers, readers, envelope distributors, pastoral parish council, finance committee, building committee, safeguarding representatives, stewards and others.

A spokesperson from the event said that a brilliant night was had by all.

“We would just like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers for their help and commitment to their community over the last year,” they said. “Without you, all our community hall simply could not operate.

“Here’s to another fantastic year in Aughabrack!”