A CONCERT featuring Fergal McAloon and friends will take place later this month to raise funds for St Dympna’s Primary School in Dromore.

The local school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA), which was established just after the pandemic, have organised the fundraiser for November 28, in what will be their first organised event as a committee. The concert, which will be held in the Dromore Sports Complex will kick off around 7.30pm and tickets are priced at £15. There will also be a raffle on the night, the prizes for which have been generously donated by local businesses.

St Dympna’s Primary School PTA member, Sinead Keown said, “We are thrilled to announce a special fundraising concert featuring the talented Fergal McAloon, a proud parent and passionate balladeer.

“This event promises to be an evening not to forget, bringing together our school community for a night of enchanting music, outstanding talent and heartfelt performances from Fergal and friends.

“We aspire to enhance the educational experience for our pupils by providing them with even better learning materials, updated technology, and improved facilities.”

Fergal McAloon, more popularly known for his captivating performances as the frontman in Whistlin’ Donkeys, has a daughter who attends St Dympna’s.

“Fergal has graciously volunteered his time to support our school,” continued Sinead.

“He was very keen to help with this fundraising idea despite his busy schedule and we are very lucky to have so many talented parents to assist and support his vision.”

In addition to Fergal’s performance, the evening will feature other performers. “Our hopes are that everyone who attends the concert, will have an enjoyable and memorable evening and we would love to see you all there,” added Sinead.

“We are also so thankful to the local businesses that have generously supported this event, helping to make it possible.”

Tickets are selling fast, so get yours now to avoid disappointment. They are available by ringing the school office on 02882 898417.