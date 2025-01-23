Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Orr (nee Loughran) (21 Drumcree, Cookstown, BT80 8JB), Nora, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, January 22nd 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Gerry. Devoted mother of Sharon (Friel), Michael, Siobhan (Nixon) and Noreen (Mc Hugh) also mother in-law of Denver, Karen, Martin and Damian. Precious grandmother of Shannon, Marc, Megan, Rory, Kealan, Eoghan, Dara, Aimee and Ellie. Cherished sister of Oliver, Eamonn, Simon, Sheila (McNickle) also the late Gerard, Mary Brigid (McAleer), Eileen (McGinley), Petsy and Christopher (R.I.P). May the Devine Mercy intercede for her. Nora’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake today Wednesday (January 22nd) from 8:00pm – 11:00pm and on Thursday (January 23rd) from 10:30am – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Friday (January 24th) at 11:25am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in St. Luárán’s cemetery, Cookstown. Nora’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons in-law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

Fitzpatrick (neé Mc Gartland) Omagh 21st January 2025 Rosaleen late of 22 Strule Park. Wife of the late Ciaran and mother of John, Pat and Lucia, and predeceased by Martin, sister of the late Pat and Tony Mc Gartland and Alice Gormley and half sister of the late Hugh Mc Gartland, Veronica (Cissie) Devlin and Barney Casey. Now reposing in Maguires Funeral Home BT78 5JX today Wednesday until 8pm. Funeral leaving tomorrow Thursday at 9.30 am for 10am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter and entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Eileen White (née O’Neill) (Dungannon). White, Eileen Bridget. 22nd January 2025, sadly passed away at Sanville Nursing Home, Coalisland with her sons by her side. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Sanville who looked after Eileen with great care and attention. Loving wife of the late Frank R.I.P. will be deeply missed and loved by her sons David and Steven, daughters-in-law Jill and Alison, grandchildren Danny, Darcy, Jacob and Lucy, sisters and brothers. Funeral from her home, 5 The Willows BT70 1QH, on 24th January 2025 to St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12 pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterward in Carland Road Cemetery. Wake from 7 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday 22nd January and from 12 noon to 10pm on Thursday 23rd January. House private on the morning of funeral please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Mc Gaughey. 20th January 2025. Formerly of 19 Crocknacor Rd, Omagh BT79 0JS. Sean (John) RIP, predeceased by his parents James and Josephine and his brother James RIP. Loving father of Conor, Adrian, Kylie and caring brother of Cecilia, Rosemary, Regina, Kathleen, Bernadette, Lucia, Martina and Mairead. Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday 24th January at 1.15pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, sisters, sister in law Claire, brothers in law, grandchildren Caleb, Connie, Sophie and Finn and nieces, nephews and large family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.

Pitts (née McGarvey) – January 21st 2025 (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her loving Family, Violet, dearly loved Wife of Bertie, 32 Killymoon Street, Cookstown, devoted Mother of Deborah, Jonathan, Darren, Robin and Kim, a dear Mother-in-Law of Gaps, Lynda, Roberta, Judith and Peter, cherished Granny of Nathan, Matthew, Maisie, Luke, Mason, Noah, Timothy, Hannah, Tobi and Temi and dearest Sister of Thomas, Gregory, Raymond and the late Shirley. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday (January 22nd) and Thursday (January 23rd) from 7:00pm – 9:00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Violet’s life will take place in Cookstown Free Presbyterian Church on Saturday (January 25th) at 1:00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support and Diabetes UK can be made online or cheques payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness” 2 Tim 4 v 7-8.

Coalter, 21st January 2025, peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Albert Malcolm, late of Nelson Park, Fivemiletown. A much loved husband of Evelyn and a devoted father of Pamela (Geoff), Malcolm (Maureen), Pauline (John), Ian (Sharon) and Rodney (Sarah). Also a dear brother of Gladys and the late Hector, Geoffrey and Donald. And a very special grandfather and great grandfather. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Albert will take place in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, on Friday at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, Albert will be leaving his late home on Friday at 2.00pm, travelling along the Edfield Way to arrive at the above Church for 2.30pm where everyone is welcome to attend. Donations in memory of Albert are to St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown. Please make all Cheques payable to “St John’s Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Albert will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn and family and all the family circle. “Albert, you are safe in the arms of Jesus.”