This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Award-winning author inspires Omagh pupils

  • 17 October 2022
Award-winning author inspires Omagh pupils
Omagh Integrated pupils from Year 3 to 7, enjoyed a lively and entertaining workshop as Stuart re-enacted several scenes of his books. MC 1
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 17 October 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

Paul’s ‘Crazy Dreams’ detailed in new book Former prisoner unveils new book in Carrickmore Selena’s pride at publishing ‘the wee book that helps’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY