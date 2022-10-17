Award-winning author inspires Omagh pupils

AN award-winning Scottish author re-enacted several scenes from his hilariously funny stories during a recent visit to an Omagh primary school.

Stuart Reid, whose books are written to inspire children to read for pleasure, enthralled pupils from Year 3 to 7 at Omagh Integrated Primary School during a lively and entertaining assembly.

The children then had an opportunity to purchase books on the day, all signed by the author, with a personal dedication to each child.

This was followed by a creative writing workshop with all Year 7 pupils, who worked collaboratively with Stuart in writing their own stories.

Davina Young, the school’s language and literacy coordinator, said, “It was a pleasure to host a live author event in our school to raise the profile of reading for pleasure and to assist with writing for an audience.”

Stuart Reid’s first book won the Silver Medal at the Forward National Literature Awards. His latest book, ‘Grandpa Jock and the Incredible Iron Bru Man Incident’, was launched at the Edinburgh Festival.