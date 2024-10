One of Ireland’s most promising country music stars, Claudia Buckley, is set to perform at the Alley Theatre next month, bringing her distinctive sound to the stage alongside two surprise special guests.

Buckley, who was recently crowned Female Vocalist of the Year 2024 at the Hot Country Music Awards, continues to make waves in the Irish country scene.

In just two years, Claudia has achieved six number-one singles on the Irish Country Charts. Her latest self-penned hit, ‘Honey Bee,’ even crossed over to the Irish pop charts, securing a spot in the top 10. She is currently working on her second studio album, due for release this year, and is excited to share new music with her fans during her upcoming tour across Ireland and the UK.

Known for her engaging performances of hits like ‘Drinking with Dolly’ and ‘Diane,’ Claudia’s concerts feature a mix of original material and well-loved classics that showcase her powerful voice and heartfelt delivery. The Galway native, who is the daughter of country legend Jimmy Buckley, was influenced by iconic artists such as Dolly Parton, George Jones, and Shania Twain, shaping her unique sound.

A career-defining moment came in 2020, when she paid tribute to Dolly Parton on The Late Late Show, performing alongside fellow country stars Una Healy and Cliona Hagan. Buckley also credits artists like Nathan Carter and Daniel O’Donnell for their support and guidance throughout her career.

At the Alley Theatre on November 7 audiences will be in for a real treat, as Claudia will be joined onstage by special guests Hugo Duncan and Culduff singer Shunie Crampsey.

Fans can expect a memorable night of country music at the Alley Theatre, with Buckley set to deliver an electric performance that highlights her rise as one of Ireland’s brightest stars.

l Tickets and further information are available at www.alley-theatre.com