Cookstown Samba Band eager to recruit new members

It has been a busy summer period for Cookstown Samba Band who haven’t missed a beat when attending local festivities, such as Pride events, colourful parades and bustling parties.

However, the band, which was founded by local musicians Graham McKinstry and Matthew McMullan, both staff members at the Apex Music Centre in Cookstown, are now seeking more enthusiastic percussionists to join them… So, what are you waiting for?

“We welcome anyone over the age of 16, of any ability, and from any background,” explained Graham. “It’s a very welcoming environment, and you don’t even need to know how to play an instrument – we can get you started!”

Advertisement

Cookstown Samba Band was formed in 2021 shortly after Apex Music Centre, which was originally based in Ardboe, moved to Cookstown.

“Burnvale, the housing area across the street from the music centre were having a fun day for local families,” said Graham.

“We received some funding to provide entertainment on the day, so we decided to bring the Streetwise Samba Band up from Belfast to take part in a parade on the day.”

Following a successful fun day in Burnvale, Graham and Matthew were inspired to form their own Samba Band and get the local community involved.

“We spoke to Radius Housing who were able to secure funding for us to start the band,” recalled Graham.

“Their funding allowed us to buy instruments, and, from there, we openly invited members of the community along to take part.”

Group drumming has been proven to have many benefits: Not only does it help improve co-ordination and motor skills, it can also help self-esteem and personal development.

Advertisement

Regarding the social benefits, group drumming can help people bond over a common activity, regardless of age, culture, language, or ability.

It can also help people get to know each other on a deeper level, break down barriers, ad dissolve social hierarchies.

MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS

Regarding the physical and mental health benefits, group drumming can also boost the immune system, reduce stress, and can lead to emotional completeness and social resilience; helping people release or transform negative feelings, inviting present moment awareness.

“There is no denying that it is great for your mental health,” said Graham.

“The simple act of getting together and working together, chatting to people and getting out of the house can have such a positive impact on a person. It’s also great for people who cannot participate in conventional exercises.”

Since their formation, the Cookstown Samba Band have been a regular fixture at some of the biggest events in the North.

They have lead Pride parades all over the country, including Cookstown, Portrush and Omagh.

“We have Enniskillen Pride coming in up three week time that we are really looking forward to,” Graham added.

The band has also performed regularly at the annual Cookstown Continental Market, and numerous showcases which have been hosted by Apex Music Centre in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown.

“If anyone is interested in joining, we rehearse on Tuesday evenings from 8pm till 9pm,” explained Graham.

“At the minute, we have roughly 10 regular members in the band.

“However, 20 or so people would be ideal. But even if 40 or more people were to show up, we would definitely find a way to make it work!

“Again, I can’t emphasis enough that you don’t need to be able to play any musical instruments to take part – it’s simply about getting together, learning, and having fun.”

l If anyone is interested in joining the Cookstown Samba Band, they can send a message to either the Apex Music Centre or Cookstown Samba Band Facebook page for more information.