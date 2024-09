Culture Night is fast- approaching, and as always, it brings with it the chance to avail of a number of free activities in venues and public spaces across the north west.

Showcasing the best of local talent and offering everything from traditional Irish music and dance to contemporary performances and historical re-enactments, this week’s series of events aims to highlight the district’s vibrant cultural scene and promote community engagement.

This Friday – Culture Night 2024 – will feature an exciting line-up of events, including a captivating performance by Síle in Omagh Town Centre, Bulgarian folk dances that will bring international flair to the streets of Omagh.

Advertisement

Traditional Irish music concerts are also taking place in Tempo and Garrison and in Drumquin, attendees can also look forward to a historical reenactment of ‘The Hiring Fair.’

In Fermanagh, community talent shows are set for Derrylin, along with a variety show in Kinawley.

In Strabane, local singer/songwriter Brian Hassan will perform in the Alley Bar from 6pm. Brian has performed in numerous venues and festival throughout Ireland and the UK including Vicar Street, Dublin and The Ulster Hall, Belfast and also at the Celtic Connections Festival in The Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow to name but a few.

Commenting on Culture Night, John McClaughry, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said, “I am thrilled to see such a diverse range of events spanning across our communities, from Omagh to Enniskillen, Carrickmore to Kinawley and Drumquin to Garrison.

“Culture Night not only highlights our rich heritage but also embraces the multicultural fabric of our society today.

“I encourage everyone to enjoy these free, family-friendly events and experience the wealth of talent and creativity our district has to offer.”

All events are free and open to the public, offering a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy Culture Night experiences.

Advertisement

l For more information on the events taking place across the north west this Friday, log onto www.fermanaghomagh.com and www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight