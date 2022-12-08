Enjoy a conversation with music connoisseur Damien Given

In today’s episode of Sweet Omagh Town, Don and Declan talk to Damien Given about his life in music.

He discusses his beginnings in St Eugene’s Band at the young age of 11 as a result of passing the 11+, as well as his family’s musical roots.

He then goes on to discuss his time in the Showbands, where he played in bands such as The Powermen, Derek & the Sounds, as well as American Pie. He also reminisces upon some of his favourite albums, and the importance of records – such as, ‘Sargent Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band’ – were to the music industry as a whole. This is a great conversation with a real music connoisseur.

