Funding available for Culture Night

THE 18th celebration of Culture Night will take place on Friday, September 22.

Supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Culture Night/ Oíche Chultúir is an opportunity to celebrate culture, creativity and the arts in every community.

A contribution of £200 is available from FODC for events that support early evening and night time economy in urban areas; events that partner with other event organisers to develop complementary Culture Night experiences; events that increase social interaction and engagement in rural areas; and events that increase engagement and participation from key target segments including families, children and young people and older people. To be considered eligible, all events must celebrate culture, take place on Friday, September 22, be free of charge (for participants and audience, be open to everyone and be publicised through Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Culture Night programme.

If your group is interested in taking part, complete an online form at: https://www.fermanaghomagh.com/services/arts-and-culture/culture-night-2023/

The deadline is tomorrow (Friday) at 5pm.