Grease is the word…

ALL you Pink Ladies and T Birds out there better get ready for the hit summer musical Grease, which is coming to the Alley Theatre next week. Featuring a host of local talent the tuneful extravaganza promises to bring all your favourite characters and songs to life.

Taking on the lead roles of Sandy and Danny are Sinead McGowan and Ciaran Coleman. They will be joined by their famous pals, Rizzo (Tirna-Kate Fox) and Kenickie (Sean Coleman); Jan (Jamie Donnelly) and Roger (Jamie Barclay); Marty (Grace O’Carolan) and Sonny (Craig Hussey); and Frency (Mollie McCallion) and Doody, Conor Duffy. Together the talented local cast will perform some of the biggest Grease classics, from Summer Nights to Hopelessly Devoted to You, to Beauty School Dropout and Greased Lightin’.

The show is the work of Creative Arts and Social Team – a fresh, innovative community interest company that was established in 2018. The prime focus of the group is to generate funding for young people and adults into the local community making the arts accessible to all.

This showstopper is directed by Rois Kelly-Lynch and Samantha Mitchell (Much Ado Stage School); choreographed by West End star Alex Forster (Les Miserables, Rent, Joseph) – who is an original cast member of We Will Rock You, under the direction of Brian May; and musically directed by the incredible Gerard Bradley and his fantastic six -piece live band.

The cast have also been fortunate to have been directed by and taken workshops with West End royalty Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers, Legally Blonde, Grease, Made in Dagenham, and Hairspray). Featuring the best local talent this area has to offer, Grease is a show you do not want to miss.

• Tickets for Grease which runs from Thursday, August 11 to Saturday, August 13) are available at www.alleytheatre.com or call 7138 4444.