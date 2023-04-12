Handmade antique and vintage fair comes to Lissan House

From authentic antiques to very vintage treats, an upcoming Cookstown fair in aid of a cancer charity promises to be a fabulous day out for all the family.

Taking place at Lissan House on Sunday, May 14 from 12 noon until 5pm, the upcoming ‘Handmade Antique and Vintage Fair’ will aim to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Focus NI.

The event is being organised by Omagh woman, Ann-Louise Bresnahan, who is the owner of ‘Rustic Runway Vintage’, an online store that specialises in hand-picked American vintage clothing and accessories.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Ann-Louise explained that she has run similar events for the charity many times over the past decade as it is a cause close to her heart.

“I have worked with Emma McCann from Cancer Focus NI on several occasions now to raise much-needed funding,” she said.

“With one-in-two of us being diagnosed with cancer, the charity’s aim is to support world-class, cutting edge research into causes, treatment and the prevention of cancer.

“We all have had someone in our friends or family who have had cancer, so I think it’s really important to do my part.”

Having co-ordinated an annual Christmas event in Omagh’s Silverbirch Hotel for the best part of a decade, Ann-Louise, once again, can’t wait to combine her love for vintage fashion with her events management skills, all in aid of the fantastic cause.

“Lissan House is just such a stunning venue for the fair,” explains Ann-Louise, “We have a lot of stalls coming; all who will be selling their beautiful handmade, vintage and antique items.”

The event will see independent traders hailing from all over the country to showcase their passionately- crafted and collected stock.

Among those attending will be ‘Vintage & Victorian’, based in Armagh. Its founder, Shirley, specialises in high-quality sterling silver jewellery, and offers a range of unique pieces, with some of the oldest dating to the 1800s.

“We also have ‘Blue Vintage’ coming along,” Ann-Louse continued. “They sell a wonderful array of vintage pieces, including homewares, china, bags, hats, jewellery and clothing.

“And all the way from Ballyclare is ‘Indulgence by Natasha’, a seller who will have delicious cupcakes, cakes, caramel squares, shortcake, butter toffee, fudge and more for those in attendance.

Also expected on the day are ‘Madhousecollection’, a sustainable homeware and handcrafted accessories shop, as well as ‘Hopalongkids’, who offer a stunning range of handmade children’s clothing.

With just a £3 entry fee, you can indulge in these beautiful markets, while relaxing with a nice cup of tea or coffee. And for the kids, a fantastical ‘Fairy Trail’ will surely keep them occupied.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this beautifully- authentic afternoon on Sunday, May 14 in Lissan House, Cookstown, from 12 noon to 5pm.