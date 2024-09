Memories of seeing Oasis live are always hazy. It’s not an Oasis gig unless you attempt to be the drunkest person at the show.

Trouble is, everybody else is also competing to win that same position.

I actually don’t remember the first couple of times I saw them.

Advertisement

It would have been the year 1990… something. I saw them a few times through the following years, but I just can’t remember where or when.

And then out of the blue, Noel Gallagher started showing up at our gigs.

It was with my first band, The Basement.

Our singer, John, was no Frank Sinatra, but he had a voice that got us attention.

NME described it as ‘the sound of someone choking on a cat’.

People came out of the woodwork to catch us in action.

One of them was NG.

Advertisement

He described our current single at the time as ‘the dog’s…”.

Then when we were playing Glastonbury, he sat in our inner circle as we drank and waited our turn to play.

I don’t remember speaking much to him, but John got on pretty well with him, and Declan, our drummer, had a chin wag.

We watched bands like The Zutons, The Coral, and The Hokum Clones from the side of the stage with him. All our mutual pals from the Liverpool scenario.

Next time we laid eyes and ears, was when Oasis played Liverpool a couple years later.

We all got invited to the afterparty, where the waiting room was filled with free booze.

This was a bad idea.

I drank way too much, and had a run in with the over handsy bouncer.

Noel witnessed this fiasco, and my final embarrassing memory was him staring at me in bemusement as I got manhandled through the air and out the door.

But it wasn’t before I had a good hang with Andrew Loog Oldham, the famed manager of The Rolling Stones.