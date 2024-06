People will be dancing in the streets in Strabane this Saturday as Strabane Summer Jamm brings together an array of top live entertainment for all ages.

The Main Stage in Castle Street will be the place to catch an impressive talent showcase of homegrown performers spanning the generations, with plenty to keep everyone entertained throughout the afternoon from 12noon until 5pm.

The festivities kick off with music from the talented Class Act singers, who will be bringing their theatre group experience to the stage with a medley of musical classics. They will be followed by the award-winning Strabane Brass Band, who will bring some old style charm to the occasion with their rousing repertoire of brass music.

Advertisement

Then it’s time to shine as the pupils and staff of Knockavoe School make their debut at Summer Jamm, with their fabulous Walking on Sunshine Summer Show. Their collection of Disney Classics is guaranteed to have everyone singing along.

At the other end of Castle Street a range of local artists will deliver the first Strabane Plugged In programme, a platform for up and coming solo performers to promote their talents.

The Summer Jamm in Strabane event is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, and the music programme this year has been arranged by local promoter Michael Ferry.

Looking ahead to the event, Festival and Events manager with council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said, “We are delighted to see such an array of local talent lined up for Summer Jamm this year. Our Festival and Events programme is geared towards putting local talent on centre stage and providing opportunities for artists to connect with new audiences. Michael has put together a fantastic programme of performers, and I know they will get a wonderful reception from the crowd.”

Strabane Summer Jamm will also feature a packed programme of fun activities and entertainment for all the family throughout the town centre.

Find out more at www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/summer-jamm