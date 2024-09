INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd has written to the Lady Chief Justice, Dame Siobhan Keegan, stating that a ‘strong message’ needs to be sent out over speeding motorists across the North.

Mr O’Dowd was prompted to send the letter after a recent court case where a 55-year-old man who admitted driving at 100mph on the A29 dual carriageway in Dungannon did not receive a disqualification.

In that case, the judge noted there was a reason for the speeding offence.

Mr O’Dowd said, “While I am not privy to all of the details of any case taken before the courts, I believe it is incumbent upon all of us to send out a strong message when it comes to speeding and other road user behaviours which endanger lives.

“Put quite simply, speeding can and does kill. There can never be a reason or excuse for driving at 100mph in a 60mph zone. We need to get real and have honest conversations with ourselves and with others about how we behave on the roads.”

“We are just nine months into this year, and tragically, 43 people have lost their lives on our roads and the tragic reality is that number will increase before the year is out. Our annual statistical report published today shows that last year in 2023 there were 71 fatalities in road traffic collisions, which is an increase of 29 per-cent from 2022.”

Mr O’Dowd added, “These are shocking statistics, but this is about so much more than that – it’s about people. Behind the figures are loved ones who set off on an everyday journey but, they are never coming home to their family and friends. From the moment that happens, lives are shattered and will never be the same again.”

Heard before District Judge Magill at Dungannon Magistrates Court, the speeding case in question saw Tadeusz Moron (55), from Lisnagowan Road, Dungannon, receive a £650 fine and five penalty points.

Moron admitted driving at excess speed on the A29 dual carriageway on June 3 this year.

His barrister told the court it was accepted the speed was “very high” and explained Moron had finished work and driven home to change, before setting off to collect his mother from the airport.

“There was no justification and that is fully appreciated, but he was struggling a bit for time and was anxious for his mother who was travelling alone,” the lawyer said.

District Judge Magill observed, “So there was something weighing on his mind rather than deliberate speeding. There’s also no previous record.”

Addressing Moron directly, the judge said, “This was a very high speed.

“In a normal excess speed case it would be a fixed penalty of £65 and three penalty points. That can’t happen here. But you have a clear record and there was a reason why you were rushing. It’s not an excuse but at least there was a reason behind what you were doing.”