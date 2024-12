Where does it begin and where does it end?

That line tends to get a little blurry from time-to-time.

Surreality steps in and takes over the situation.

Teetering on the tightrope between dreams and reality.

A strange place to visit.

It’s hard to exist in that area, yet it happens.

Sometimes without intention and completely by accident.

A long-forgotten dream (or nightmare) you had five years ago suddenly comes full circle and completely manifests itself into reality right before your eyes.

That moment when it all clicks into place, and out of the blue, all of the confusion finally makes perfect sense.

Everything in life was leading up to this exact moment. It was all for a reason.

It was supposed to happen like this.

Suddenly time doesn’t exist and you are between two worlds.

What’s real?

What’s not?

…Who cares?

You have found an answer to a question you didn’t realise you had been asking yourself since the day you were born.

A door that has been hidden deep in your psyche has somehow unlocked and has been kicked wide open.

Everything comes into razor sharp focus and you realise that everything makes perfect sense, but also absolutely nothing does.

This realisation is euphoria, but it only lasts a split second.

Suddenly you are back to reality and nobody around you realises what just happened.

They didn’t see the beauty.

They were asleep to it all.

Busy with their own thoughts.

Busy with life.