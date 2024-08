“THE guns have fallen silent, the stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see, it will not be televised.”

With these 20 words, Oasis fans worldwide rejoiced as the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, announced they are reuniting for a tour after 15 years apart. The announcement marks the end of a long hiatus following a dramatic split in 2009, driven by a final fallout between the siblings.

Nick McCay from Sion Mills, who performs in an Oasis tribute act, shared his excitement with the UH.

“I’ve been a massive Oasis fan since day one,” he said. “I’ve seen them live 37 times, and Their music never gets old for me.”

Reflecting on reasons for the reunion, Nick said, “Well, there’s a lot of water under the bridge. The brothers’ relationship was always fraught but I think they saw the money on the table was big enough to put differences aside for the fans. They’ve done their solo thing and both fast approaching 60; let’s face it they won’t live forever!”

As anticipation builds, the focus now shifts to securing tickets for next year’s gigs.

“It’s going to be a dogfight to get a ticket,” Nick warned.

“There’s always a possibility these two could fall out again but given the money involved I don’t expect that to happen.

“Whatever, I’ll have every device at hand this Saturday morning ensuring my ticket is secure!”