Some of the finest talent in folk music is set to grace the stage in Donaghmore this September as the village welcomes the return of the ‘John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival’.

The festival will take place at the Old Cross Arts Centre from Friday, September 27 until Sunday, September 29 and will be hosted by local singer, Malachi Cush, who needs no introduction.

Having come a long way since his days on reality TV show, ‘Fame Academy’, the Donaghmore born singer-songwriter has celebrated a flamboyant career since he first appeared on our screens 20 years ago, having now cemented his legacy in both the music business, and in most recent years, as a radio host.

The Friday night line-up is set to include headliner Séan Keane, with support from duo Darren Breslin and Brian McGrath.

Séan Keane is a singer from Caherlistrane, County Galway, who is known for his distinctive sean-nós-style voice. He had released 11 solo albums and was voted ‘Performer of the Year’ by readers of Irish Music Magazine. With a truly unique voice, his songs encompass a mixture of traditional Irish folk music, pop, blues, and country.

Darren Breslin is a former All-Ireland Champion in the button accordion from Lisnaskea who will take to the stage along Brookeborough man, Brian McGrath, a gifted piano and banjo player who carries a stunning knowledge of the ‘old music’ with a distinctive sound that reflects the 1920s piano style.

The Saturday night will see iconic Irish group Lúnasa headline the Donaghmore stage with support from Niamh and Ciara McCrystal.

Having since sold over a quarter of a million records and performed over 2,500 shows across 36 countries, Lunasa have won multiple awards and become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music.

Collaborations with singers, Natalie Merchant, Mary-Chapin Carpenter and Tim O’Brien, and high-profile concerts at The Hollywood Bowl, New York’s Carnegie Hall, Glastonbury Festival and Bercy Arena Paris, have helped broaden the band’s audience and cement its place at the forefront of contemporary Irish music.

Ahead of Saturday night’s live performances, a music workshop will take place from 11am to 2pm, welcoming people of all ages who wish to explore their musical and artistic side.

The festival will also feature the work of esteemed local artist, Jim McKee, who will return this year on Sunday, September 29 to showcase a stunning display of his latest work in an exhibition entitled, ‘Keeper of the Flame’.

The Sunday festivities will conclude with a session in Hayden’s Bar in Pomeroy, a regular meeting spot for local musicians to enjoy a night of music and craic in the presence of some of Ireland’s finest musicians.

l Tickets to the ‘John O’Neill Folk and Traditional Music Festival’ can be purchased online via: www.ticketsource.co.uk/jonfest.