One of Ireland’s rising folk bands, Onóir, is set to captivate audiences with upcoming performances in Omagh and Strabane next month.

The Donegal-based group, known for their powerful harmonies and unique interpretations of classic ballads, has quickly gained popularity across Ireland since their formation in August 2020.

Onóir will perform at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Friday, October 11, followed by two nights at the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30. With their signature blend of contemporary folk, Americana, and a touch of soul and country, the band promises an unforgettable experience for concertgoers.

“Get ready to be swept away by the soul-stirring vocals and harmonies from Onóir, the sensational new Donegal folk group,” said a spokesperson for the Alley Theatre.

“Their world class sound brings a new dimension to your favourite ballads and songs. An Onóir concert will blow your mind.

“Truly, their performance is not to be missed. As they put their own stamp on the songs that we all love.

“But be prepared for a few pleasant surprises as they delve into Americana, heart rending soul and a little bit of country. In addition to top quality vocals there’s fun and laughter along the way.”

Formed by four talented Donegal musicians – Tom McHugh, Declan Gaughan, Deane Connaghan, and Diarmaid McGee – Onóir rose to prominence following their version of the ballad ‘The Auld Triangle,’ which has since earned them a devoted following. The band has become a sought-after act at major venues across the country.

During their performances in Omagh and Strabane, they will be joined by Ballyshannon singer and musician Farrah Bogle, who has supported them on various stops throughout their Irish tour.

With tickets expected to sell out quickly, fans are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

l For further ticket information you can visit www.alley-theatre.com or www.struleartscentre.co.uk you can also contact the theatre box offices.