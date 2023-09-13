FROM vintage wine to eco-friendly beauty, an ‘alternative crafts fair’ taking place in Cookstown later this month promises to be a fun day out for all the family – and it is also believed to be the first event of its kind in the area.

Hosted at the Cookstown Community Centre on Sunday, September 24, the highly-anticipated ‘Alternative Mid Ulster’ event has been organised by Cookstown woman, Donna Devlin, and it will welcome more than 40 traders from all over Mid Ulster.

With creativity and crafts in abundance, the quirky event will give traders the opportunity to sell and promote a range of their beloved and high-quality products, such as clothes, records and homemade goods.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, organiser Donna has encouraged anyone interested in ‘something a bit different’ to come along and enjoy the vibrant variety on their doorsteps.

“I have been attending, and taking part in, markets like this for quite some time now,” she said. “However, they were almost always either in Belfast or around the North Coast, so I thought it would be ideal to host something a little closer to home, as I often meet others traders from the local area at these events.

“The idea to call it ‘Alternative Mid Ulster’ was inspired by the classic Stiff Little Fingers track, as we simply hope to offer something a little different, since the Council have announced that the Continental Market will not be going ahead this year.

“Because of this, there wasn’t much else going on in the area to cater to crafts people, traders and young artists.”

“However,” she added, “As part of Alternative Mid Ulster, we are happy to welcome plenty of great traders, who will be offering a wide range of products.”

Traders involved include Metal For Life, which is a non-profit organisation which supports the mental health of metal music fans throughout the North.

Other traders taking part include Molly and Me Candles, All For You by AMQ, Sally Vintage and Cloud Wine – to name a few!

Meanwhile, Nico from Vanilla Records in Cookstown will be DJing and selling records at the event.

“I make a range of eco-friendly products myself, so you can guarantee there will be something different and a little alternative to cater to all tastes,” Donna added.

“I started the ‘Alternative Mid Ulster’ Instagram page in June to try and drum up a little interest, and I was surprised to receive over 70 applications.

“Everyone is welcome on the day, and we sincerely hope to make this a regular event in the town.”

For more information or to receive updates of ‘Alternative Mid Ulster’, you can follow them on Instagram.