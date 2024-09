An intense play which brings intense themes of love and loyalty to the fore will be staged at the Bardic Theatre later this month.

‘The Effect’, written by Lucy Prebble – the brilliant mind behind ‘Succession’ and ‘IHateSuzie’ – is a witty, funny yet deeply-moving drama that has been winning awards and rave reviews since its 2012 premiere, quickly becoming a modern classic.

Kicking off Bardic’s electrifying 24/25 season, it will be brought to life by the creative team behind last year’s smash-hit comedy, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’.

Advertisement

The play sees two young volunteers, Tristan and Connie, agree to participate in a clinical drug trial.

However, succumbing to the gravitational pull of attraction and love, the pair manage to throw the trial off-course, much to the frustration of the clinicians involved.

This, perhaps, surprisingly-human play explores questions of sanity, neurology and the limits of medicine, alongside ideas of fate, loyalty and the inevitability of physical attraction.

At the heart of the story is an illicit romance that turns a drug trial into a 21st-century Romeo and Juliet emotional roller coaster.

But is the chemistry between Tristan and Connie real… or simply the side effects of the trial?

Playing Tristan will be experienced Dungannon actor, Kevin Cavanan, who has previously performed in the Bardic Theatre’s production of the Ferryman and the Lyric Theatre’s production of Dracula.

He told the Tyrone Herald that he ‘cant wait’ for The Effect’s first night.

Advertisement

“This has been a long rehearsal process lasting seven months,” he said. “It has been a hard play to stage, with limited props and some of the scenes are very emotional.

“I can’t wait till opening night, and I am very excited with how the process has been.

“I always love performing at the Bardic Theatre, and it is always great to perform so close to Dungannon.”

‘The Effect’ is award-winning, having picked up the prestigious Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play in 2012, and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

It will take place at the Bardic Theatre from October 10-19. If you’re a fan of intense dramas like ‘Normal People’ or ‘Dopesick’, you’ll love this drama.

For more information on this play or the entire Bardic Theatre 24/25 season you can visit www.bardictheatre.com