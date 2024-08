Ryan Lynch, a celebrated Strabane singer renowned for his performances with the group Celtic Harps, is stepping into the solo spotlight today (Thursday) with the release of his first single, ‘Keep The Customer Satisfied.’

The track, originally penned by Paul Simon, has been revitalised by Ryan with a distinctive Irish folk twist, highlighting his stunning tenor voice.

Produced by veteran sound engineer Jonathan Owens, who is best known for his work with Nathan Carter and Lisa McHugh, the single is something of a milestone in the Strabane man’s career. Moreover, Owens’s expertise in production has brought a polished, yet authentic sound to Lynch’s rendition of the classic song.

“I really think this song is the best thing I’ve ever done musically,” enthused Ryan this week.

“I can not wait for people to hear it. I recorded the song a while ago and have been keeping it under wraps for a while now.”

Currently, Lynch is entertaining audiences on a P&O cruise ship, where he and his bandmates perform three times daily. The Celtic Harps have become regular fixtures on cruise ships, often performing up to three times a month. Lynch has been a key member of the Celtic Harps for over six years and has an extensive background in musical theatre. Although he has previously released recordings with his band, today’s release marks his first venture as a solo artist.

Ryan added, “Keep The Customer Satisfied has always been a favourite song of mine and Simon and Garfunkel are one of my favourite groups. I relate so much to the song as it references coming home after a long tour and enjoying the place you’re from and that is me when I get back to Strabane, which is always the place I want to be.”

Looking ahead, Ryan has several performances lined up across Ireland, though he has yet to announce a local solo show. He did however, hint at a hometown performance at the end of the year.

l For more updates on Ryan Lynch’s performances and new releases, you can follow him on his social media pages at ryanlynch_music.

‘Keep The Customer Satisfied is now available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.