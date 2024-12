A talented Strabane sportswoman has found a new talent after trading in her football boots for a camera.

Ellie-Jay Mc Menamin, a former Tyrone Minor Ladies captain and former soccer player for Strabane, is currently going through the process of being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and has been forced to slow down on her sporting career.

Since then Ellie-Jay has been focusing on photography, first getting interested in the activity whilst watching her wedding photographer with a keen eye on her big day.

“Since starting the process of being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis I have put sport on the back burner,” said Ellie-Jay. “Becoming sore and stiff caused me not to be able to play as much.

“So I have put more time into my photography.

“I was looking for an interest to replace some of the joy that I got from playing and found it in taking photographs.

“I took a one-day course in Belfast with well-known photographer Paul Crawford, and before then I learned all the basics of how to use a camera.

“For the last six months I have been trying to take as many images as I can.”

Ellie-Jay told the Tyrone Herald that she loves to take photographs of landscapes with a deeper meaning. She recently held an exhibition of her work at the Alley Theatre in Strabane with the theme being ‘Connections’.

‘I exhibited a few of my photographs at the Alley Theatre recently and the photographs were all of places and building were people connect,” Ellie-Jay described.

“I love taking photographs with a hidden meaning or that show some type of bigger story.

“The images were of bridges and churches along with a few other places were people get together and chat and make some sort of connection.”

Ellie-Jay said she loves to take photographs of families and telling a story of a moment with a picture. She has also recently discovered a passion for photographing live events and concerts after being invited to photograph the Irish Entertainment Awards in Bundoran.

“I have only been doing photograph for six months and keep discovering more images of events and landscapes I love to capture,” Ellie Jay explained. “I was recently asked to go and photograph the Irish Entertainment Awards in Bundoran and I loved working at the event. I also love taking photographs of families and capturing images so people have something to remember their special moments by.”

To book Ellie-Jay or to contact her about commission work you can do so on her Facebook or Instragram pages by searching for Ellie-Jay McMenamin Photography.