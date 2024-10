Recap: My mic was left behind in Malmö a coupla nights ago after our gig… the ripple effect of which adds to a chaos revved up by the following jet lag soundcheck, ‘cause that’s when I finally notice it’s missing. Welp.

There goes half my ability as a pseudo singer for the Copenhagen/København set.

Ya see, it’s a Lombardi microphone.

Made at a very small factory in Forli Italia.

They are like guitars… in that each one has a little personable nuance to it.

A nuance that I, as a traditional non singer… well, actually, as a traditional non-player of any instrument… rely on hidden nuances of the instrument to make good/better use of it.

In this case, I’m on a mission to get it back…

Let’s continue the story: So, the lazy uniquely September warm and sunny afternoon has its lull as Anders and I kill time like we are millionaires of minutes unspent yet.

Then to allow my phone to charge… He drives me to the furthest metro line stop, cause really what does it matter?

He looked up the Malmö venue website, and it offers no phone contact.

So, we both have emailed the promoter in hopes he’d at least respond.

Nope.

But Anders notices the venue opens at 5pm on Mondays…

So maybe it’s worth a shot to scoot back there.

We bid farewell to each other. And embrace.

The train cuts through the city like an injected serum of extra time allowance darting across the underground capital.

I’m off.

With nothing but my leather jacket and some charge on my phone.

And my Reijse Kort.

Zoom zoom I go on the Metro.

Zoom zoom to the main station.

Plunk plunk I go on the next train to Svensk.

Just across the water.

Spittin’ distance.

Closer than Tucson to Nogales Mexico.

Be there in no time.

The sea looks fine and sparkly blurring by on the long bridge.

Arrive Malmö 40 minutes later… It’s only 5.30pm… and decide to walk the 15 minutes to the venue… while the sun takes forever up here to set so nicely.

I get to the club. And the door is locked.

They are closed.

They are not open at 5pm on Mondays.

Even though the website suggested they were.

Unless they have gigs.

That part they didn’t explain.

They do not have a phone number on that website.

I gotta manifest. I gotta make this still happen no matter how impossible it seems.

It’s my only day off so far. I could use more sleep.

But first.

Manifest!

Continued next week…