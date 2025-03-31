Timmy Mallet makes his way through Tyrone

TV personality Timmy Mallet stopped off in Omagh this morning as he continued his cycling tour through Ireland on his way to the Wild Atlantic Way.

The children’s presenter has been travelling around the North this week, just as he did last year following his circumnavigation of Britain and Ireland.

WeAreTyrone caught up with him at Caldwell Cycles on the Dromore Road as he was getting maintenance done on his beloved electric bicycle the ‘Timmeee bike’ which has been his travel companion on his recent mammoth cycling trips.

When speaking about cycling through Tyrone Timmy said he loved the rugged countryside he has seen and talked about Cookstown and the Sperrin Giants.

“I have been skirting the Sperrins over the last couple of days and stayed in Cookstown,” said Timmy.

“Tyrone is fascinating and the countryside is beautiful across Northern Ireland. Yesterday I went to Lough Faye and found myself in Omagh and stayed at the lovely Silverbirch Hotel last night.”

Timmy added, “On this trip I am travelling down the Wild Atlantic Way. I know Tyrone isn’t apart of it but I made a slight detour to see some of the middle of Northern Ireland as well. Last time my cycle round the border and coast of gorgeous Norn Iron was inspirational.

“I had the warmest welcome from the most hospitable, friendly people. I’ve had lovely messages about my paintings and my journey so far.”

You can keep up to date with Timmy’s journey on his social media channels here.