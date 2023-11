A SPECIAL night of music and fundraising was recently held in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown in aid of the Holy Trinity College Foundation.

With all monies raised going towards the building of the new premises at Holy Trinity College, the evening included music from ‘Tiny Green Island’, a relatively new local group which plays a mix of folk, blues, country and traditional music. The band features Cathal Corey on accordion, Philip Quinn on vocals and percussion, Aidan Corey on drums, Paddy McKenna on banjo, guitar, whistle and vocals, Sean McKerr on double bass and mandolin, and Jim McKee on vocals, guitar and harmonica.

Special guests on the night included BBC radio host Lynette Fay, who compared the event.

Advertisement

Speaking with the TyroneHerald following the gig, singer and guitarist Jim McKee explained how Tiny Green Island formed and what lead them to organising the event.

He said, “Four of us in the band are ex-pupils of the school, so it was a pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful evening.

“It was Cathal Corey who started the band after a brief night in Carrickmore when a few of us played a few tunes together.

“A few days later, Cathal arrived into my art gallery and asked if I would be interested in starting a band, so we took it from there.

“We also launched our first album ‘Walking On Waves’ on the night, which was produced by Clive Culbertson.”

Jim, who is a well established artist based in Donaghmore, will also be raffling a special cherry blossom oil painting for the Holy Trinity College Foundation in The Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown on December 19.

The cherry blossom painting is currently on display in the Glenavon where tickets are also available for the raffle.

Advertisement

The Holy Trinity College Foundation is the most significant and far-reaching project in the school’s history. The ambitious project plans to create a campus that delivers for pupils, parents and teachers as well as the wider business community in the Mid-Ulster area.

The Holy Trinity College Foundation is comprised of local business and community leaders, and has been set up to drive forward the masterplan via a structured fundraising programme.