‘When I perform in Omagh, I always think of Arty McGlynn’

It is not often that you get to sit down and chat with a person whose name you’ve heard all your life, but recently, I did just that, when I interviewed one of Ireland’s most celebrated songstresses: Mary Black.

Mary is celebrating 40 years in show business with a mammoth tour around Ireland, the UK and Europe in celebration of her career, and the release of her self-titled debut album in 1983.

And, like many other people around my age, her music has been ever-present in the household.

I asked Mary about some of her favourite stories during her 40-year career; from traveling and touring around the world to her many collaborations with some of the music world’s biggest stars.

I also asked about her love for playing concerts in the North, and her admiration of one of Omagh’s best-loved musicians, the late Arty McGlynn, with whom she had a long-time friendship that stretched back nearly 30 years.

Mary told me that, although she was born in Dublin, she has always seen the North as a second home.

“I am very at home with a Northern crowd, and they have always been with me as well,” she said. “My father is an Antrim man; he was from Rathlin Island on the north coast of Antrim.

“Throughout my life, I have always gone North. Whether that was for holidays as a child, or to perform. I’ve always felt at home.

“Even in the middle of the worst of the Troubles, I always did shows in the North, and I’ve always felt so attached to the six counties.

“To me, the North of Ireland is incredibly close to my heart, and gigs there are always special.”

When asked about memories of playing shows in the Omagh area, Mary said that one name always reminded her of the town: Arty McGlynn, an Omagh musician, who was a touring partner of Mary’s, and a frequent collaborator.

“I played with Arty at sessions and we toured together in Australia many years ago,” Mary reflected.

“We became good buddies, and I knew his wife, Nollaig Casey, as well. So, whenever we go to Omagh, I always think of them.

“I also always meet up with friends from places who I have got to know over the years. It is always very important to me to make connections with the places I play in.”

Speaking about her concert at the Strule Art Centre on November 3, Mary spoke about how she assembles a set list of all the songs that her fans want to hear from her storied career.

“I think I’d be lynched if I didn’t play the big songs,” she said. “A lot of my fans are people my age, but recently, I have noticed a lot of younger faces coming along, too, who were brought up with my music – and they know all the words to every song.

“I think they learn them through osmosis as a child, and they want to go back to their childhood and feel that nostalgia hit.

“So, I always include the big songs, but I like to intermingle other albums. And obviously, due to it being 40 years since the first album, I will be playing songs from it which I haven’t done in years.

“To be honest, I change up my set so often that having so many songs makes it easier. I just always try to make sure that everyone leaves happy.

“I, personally, don’t like going to a gig and not hearing any songs I know,” Mary continued. “I remember going to see an artist I love, and thinking to myself as I sat and watched them, ‘What are these songs?’ – and I am a big fan of this person.

“I would hate to think that anyone would think that about one of my shows.”

Speaking about her tour and her longevity, Mary said, “Forty years is a long time; and, to be honest it’s hard for me to believe.

“And, yet, when I think back, I remember every detail of recording that first album; My eldest was one-and-a-half when I recorded the album, and now he is 42, so it was an entire lifetime ago.

“It was an incredibly exciting time.

“And I can’t wait to celebrate it by going on this tour and by playing Omagh in the Strule Arts Centre on November 3.”

To pick up your tickets to see Mary Black at the Strule Arts Centre, please visit ‘struleartcentre.co.uk’ or get in touch with the Box Office on 02882247831.