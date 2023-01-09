Street Style: Have a peak at this week’s fashion

Rhys Cochrane

Age: 21.

Hometown: Newtownstewart.

Occupation: Sales adviser.

Tell me about your outfit:

It’s casual, with a fitted sweater.

Describe your style:

I’m wearing the first thing that I saw in the wardrobe!

Who influences your style?

Friends.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My watch.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Again, my watch.

Nathan Thompson

Age: 20.

Hometown: Banbridge.

Occupation: University student.

Tell me about your outfit:

Comfortable, colourful and perfect for winter.

Describe your style:

Trendy and fun.

Who influences your style?

Friends and social media.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

They were a pair of Nike Air Max 95s, at £155.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Rings.

Venita Nestor

Age: 48.

Hometown: Dromore.

Occupation: Busy woman.

Tell me about your outfit:

I’m wearing a Tog24 jumper; sweater; blue jeans; and boots.

Describe your style:

Individualistic.

Who influences your style?

Just being comfy. I wear my own thing.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Boots at £400.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Comfortable shoes.

Katie-Lee Taggart

Age: 21.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: University student.

Tell me about your outfit:

I got my coat for Christmas, and my jeans from a charity shop.

Describe your style:

Funky and varied.

Who influences your style?

My mum and social media.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A pair of boots, at £45.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Earrings.