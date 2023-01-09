Street Style: Have a peak at this week’s fashion

Rhys Cochrane
Age: 21.
Hometown: Newtownstewart.
Occupation: Sales adviser.
Tell me about your outfit:
It’s casual, with a fitted sweater.
Describe your style:
I’m wearing the first thing that I saw in the wardrobe!
Who influences your style?
Friends.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My watch.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
Again, my watch.
Nathan Thompson
Age: 20.
Hometown: Banbridge.
Occupation: University student.
Tell me about your outfit:
Comfortable, colourful and perfect for winter.
Describe your style:
Trendy and fun.
Who influences your style?
Friends and social media.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
They were a pair of Nike Air Max 95s, at £155.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
Rings.
Venita Nestor
Age: 48.
Hometown: Dromore.
Occupation: Busy woman.
Tell me about your outfit:
I’m wearing a Tog24 jumper; sweater; blue jeans; and boots.
Describe your style:
Individualistic.
Who influences your style?
Just being comfy. I wear my own thing.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
Boots at £400.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
Comfortable shoes.
Katie-Lee Taggart
Age: 21.
Hometown: Omagh.
Occupation: University student.
Tell me about your outfit:
I got my coat for Christmas, and my jeans from a charity shop.
Describe your style:
Funky and varied.
Who influences your style?
My mum and social media.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
A pair of boots, at £45.
What is your must-have fashion accessory?
Earrings.