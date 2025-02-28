This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Strabane pupils predict what kids of the future will be eating

  • 28 February 2025
Strabane pupils predict what kids of the future will be eating
Some of the pupils with their time capsule.
WeAre Tyrone - 28 February 2025
Pupils from a Strabane school have played their part in a special history project.

Children from Bready Jubilee Primary School joined the Mayor of Derry and Strabane at St Columb’s Park in Derry to leave a special message for the future as they placed a time capsule in the foundations of the new Geodesic Dome being built as part of the Acorn Farm Project.

The 20m diameter Dome by Viking Domes from Lithuania, is just one element of a new environmental project set to transform the site, creating an innovative urban growing space for the local community promoting food growing technologies and sustainable practices.

The Acorn Farm is being delivered by Council’s Green Infrastructure Team with support from the UK Government. The contractor is McKelvey Construction from Castlederg and the design team is led by Doran Consulting, Belfast with the dome design by Paul McAllister Architects.

The £6.2 million climate-smart project will assist in achieving climate resilience by incorporating circular economy principles and sustainable energy technologies.

The capsule placed at the Dome site holds a selection of images relating to the Acorn Farm project, including digital technical drawings produced by the design team.

It also contains worksheets from the children from Bready PS with information on the food we eat today and their predictions of food they think people will eat in 200 years’ time – from 3D burgers to seaweed pizza.

Principal David Bogle said: “Our pupils have been learning all about the importance of sustainable food and have had great fun recording their predictions for the favourite foods of the future.

“It’s so important for young people to know where their food comes from and how we can all play a role in ensuring our environment can support vital food sources in a responsible and sustainable way.”

 

