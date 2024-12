A FABULOUS fashion show which took place in Eglish recently celebrated winter’s top trends and showcased the best of local businesses.

Hosted by Eglish GAA, the vibrant show at Eglish sports hall enjoyed a great crowd as a stunning array of clothing from Cuba, Bella Bleu, Allens of Caledon and Rolo Sports were highlighted on the illuminated catwalk.

Paula Neill, Kathleen Daly, and Fiona Jones, at the fund raising Eglish fashion show. MC 52 Anita Doris, Eithne Treanor, Grace Bryant, Kelly Martin, and Aileen McVeigh, modelled some of the latest fashion on the night. MC 56 Karen Daly, Frances Donaghy, Ann Corbet, Marie Clare and Sophie O'Hagan, attended the Eglish fashion show. MC 51 Colm Byrne, Caolan Donaghy, Luke Donnelly, and Ryan Bradley were the male models at the Eglish fashion show. MC 55 Ciara Tourish, Sheila McKenna, Frank McKillion, and Anette McGleenan, were just a few of the behind the scenes organisers at the Eglish fashion show. Some of the latest styles being modelled at the Eglish fashion show from the Bella Bleu collection. Denise Galvin, and Lucy Murtagh, on the catwalk during the Eglish fashion show. MC 58 Eloise Sherry, Lyndsey Hasson, Paul Nicholl, Carol Jordan, and Diane Mullan, modelled some of the latest fashion on the catwalk. MC 54 Prev 1 of 9 Next

The audience were treated to a visual feast and entertaining models of all age groups strutting down the runway in everything from Cuba’s casual wear and suits.

Cuba also launched their newly stocked Gym + Coffee range including their children’s range which appealed to all ages in attendance.

Bella Bleu showcased their latest trends, from casual wear to evening looks, ideal for any Christmas outing, and Allens of Caledon selection of clothes impressed with stylish pieces for both day wear and more formal events – perfect for on-the-go pieces.

Menawhile, ROLO sports added a sporty flair, showcasing leisure wear, sports wear and outfits for active lifestyles.

A great night was had by all who attended and was a celebration of the local talent in this close knit community.