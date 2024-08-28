Tyrone teachers embracing exciting challenge in Qatar

As new teaching graduates ponder their next steps, many are looking beyond Ireland for career opportunities, with Qatar emerging as a popular destination.

The State of Qatar, particularly its capital Doha, offers enticing prospects for teachers, including high salaries and career progression.

Three women from Tyrone, Katie McShane, Cliodhna McGarrity, and Shauna Dillon, have made the leap to Doha, and they shared their experiences with the TyroneHerald.

Teaching abroad comes with an intense workload and is not always as ‘glamorous’ as social media might suggest.

However, the shining sun, endless travel possibilities and potential to meet new friends more than make up for the laborious school days.

23-year-old Dromore woman, Aisling Teague, who just graduated from St Mary’s University College Belfast this summer in Primary Education with Mathematics, has already touched down in Doha to begin her teaching career.

“My sister moved to Doha to teach just as I was beginning my first year in St Mary’s in 2019 and I always knew I also wanted to live the lifestyle and gain the experiences she did,” said Aisling, sharing her motivations to move to Qatar.

“After working hard and earning my degree this year, I thought it would be a nice change to begin my first teaching job abroad and of course the 40 degree heat is a bonus.

Aisling reflected on her first week teaching in Doha: “This week has been a rollercoaster of emotions, excitement, anxiety, nerves and stress, however it helps that I made the move and am living with one of my friends from university.

“So far it’s been amazing, of course it is a massive culture shock, but there is a big Irish community out here which helps make it feel more like home.

“I think my biggest worry is getting used to the very early mornings, school starts at 7am here… But I am definitely most excited for the weather, the GAA days and meeting lots of new people.”

Katie McShane, a 28-year-old from Dromore and former pupil of Loreto Grammar School, graduated from University of Cumbria as a primary school teacher in 2018.

“I had no real plan for my career after graduating,” remarked Katie, who has been teaching in Qatar for seven years.

“A friend suggested applying to teach in Doha, and it sounded like fun and something different. The lack of job opportunities at home probably pushed me towards it as well.”

Katie secured a job and began teaching in Doha in August 2018.

Cliodhna McGarrity, 26, from Carrickmore taught at home for two years prior to leaving for Doha.

“I had several friends that moved to the Middle East during this time which tempted me to follow suit,” she said.

“I always wanted to travel and I knew that living in Qatar would allow me to grow professionally while exploring the world.”

Shauna Dillon, a former pupil at Tummery PS, is also a fully-qualified teacher in Doha.

“A group of my friends and I decided to give it a go after Covid. It seemed like an exciting opportunity to travel and work at the same time,” said Shauna, who strongly recommends Doha to other teaching graduates.

She added, “I have loved my experience in Doha and would recommend it, or the Middle East, to any young teacher considering to move.”

CULTURE SHOCK

Life in Qatar, a melting pot of cultures and traditions, is quite different from life in Ireland.

Local customs in the small Arab country dictate that a fairly conservative approach to life is to be adopted, allowing for respect toward the Islamic and Arabic cultures.

Northern Irish expatriates are advised to avoid public displays of affection, keep their shoulders and knees covered and opt out of shaking hands with the opposite sex.

While an English curriculum is taught in schools, it’s not the first language for many students, adding an extra layer of challenge to the teaching experience.

“It isn’t necessarily always as glamorous or luxurious as it may appear on social media,” Cliodhna explained. “The workload is intense, and expectations are high. But we’re fortunate to enjoy amazing weather, great travel opportunities, and strong friendships.”

Katie added, “I have learnt so much since moving to Doha, It’s just a very different life to home.

“I have grown up, met great people, travelled to places I never imagined and had fun along the way.

“It’s a great community and we all stick together and help each other through good times and bad.”

As they approach the next chapter of their careers, all three women plan to continue their teaching journeys in Doha

“I am just taking each year as it comes,” said Katie.

“Eventually, I would like to settle somewhere close to home, whether that be in Dromore or somewhere in England, who knows?!

“But for now, I feel very lucky to live the life I do, teach the children I teach, and experience all the different travels and opportunities that come my way.”