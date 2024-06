Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £315,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the U0622 Kilmascally Road, Ardboe will commence on Monday, July 1 2024.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Mullanahoe Road to the entrance to Ardboe Business Park.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure, from Mullanahoe Road to the entrance to Ardboe Business Park, between the hours of 9:00am and 5:30pm each day during the following periods:- Monday, July 1 2024 until Friday, July 5 2024; and Monday, July 22 2024 until Friday, August 23 2024

During these times, signed diversionary routes for smaller vehicles will be in place via Mullanahoe Road, Brookend Road, Killycanavan Road and vice versa.

Larger vehicles and HGV’s requiring access to the Ardboe Business Park will be diverted via Mullanahoe Road, Battery Road and Ardboe Road. To facilitate this diversion a one-way road closure will be implemented on Ardboe Road for Moortown bound traffic.

The Department have said they have programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, August 23 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: Trafficwatchni(external link opens in a new window / tab).