£600 energy voucher can be redeemed at Post Office

TYRONE households will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office.

The British Government has confirmed payments will start in mid-January.

Standard credit customers with no direct debit arrangement and prepayment keypad customers will receive the voucher from their supplier which they can redeem at a Post Office, either by depositing it in a bank or credit union, or, where needed, as cash.

People will need to take the relevant ID and documentation with them. These include your voucher letter, the correct proof of address and photo identification.

Customers with a direct debit arrangement with their energy supplier will receive the payment directly to their bank account and will not be provided with vouchers.

Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office, said the 500 Post Office branches across Northern Ireland are “preparing for the vital role they will play in getting people the £600 support they are entitled to.”

“It’s vital that anyone who doesn’t pay for their energy usage by direct debit, or have a prepaid meter, looks out for their voucher in the post,” Mr Read said.

“Before coming to the Post Office, make sure to bring your letter, the correct proof of address and photo identification as this will speed things up in branch.”

The £600 payment is being delivered by the British government in the absence of Stormont.

The money is intended to help with energy bills but people can use the cash payment as they see fit.