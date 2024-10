CONSTRUCTION work on the new £1.2 billion A5 dual-carriageway is expected to begin early next year and take five years to complete.

The Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, joined First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly to make what they described as a ‘momentous’ announcement that the long-awaited project can now proceed. The construction will take place in three phases, with the Ballygawley to Strabane section being the first to be completed.

Speaking at a press conference in Stormont Castle on Wednesday evening, Michelle O’Neill emphasised that the A5 dual-carriageway project is ultimately about saving lives.

“I pay tribute to the families who have lost loved ones and to the campaigners who never gave up,” she said. “There have been many setbacks along this journey, but today we begin a new chapter. This shows the Executive’s commitment to delivering improvements that enhance people’s lives. It’s a hugely positive announcement.”

Minister O’Dowd explained that the first phase, 34 miles between Ballygawley and Strabane, was chosen based on recommendations from the Planning Appeals Commission, as this section has seen the highest number of fatalities.

He also said that families and communities had been devastated on a frequent basis by the loss of a friend or a loved one on the A5.

“This project is crucial not only for road safety but for regional balance, economic growth, job creation, and improving journey times for thousands of daily users,” Minister O’Dowd added.

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers and landowners along the route.

“Land vesting is difficult for families who have owned it for generations,” she said. “But this road will benefit everyone, especially in terms of connectivity.”

The announcement has also been welcomed by local political representatives.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP, Orfhlaith Begley, called it a ‘hugely positive’ day, highlighting the road’s potential to save lives, create jobs, and reduce journey times.

West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan said the announcement is a ‘step towards creating a fairer and more balanced regional economy’.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, has said that work must ‘begin immediately’ on the A5 upgrade.

“This must be a watershed moment – it cannot be another false dawn.

“The A5 is key to the future of this entire region, not only in saving lives and preventing injuries, but in creating economic opportunities by making our towns and cities better connected, bringing much needed investment and jobs.”