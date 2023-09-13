Alleged possession of 5,000 indecent child images

A Tyrone man has been returned for trial at crown court on multiple charges relating to alleged indecent child imagery almost two years ago.

Appearing for a committal hearing was 52-year-old Peter John Hackett from Coronation Park, Aughnacloy who is accused of 13 counts of possessing indecent images of children on October 25, 2021. A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Hackett spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges against him after which a defence barrister informed the court no contrary submissions would be offered at this time.

While no substantive details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing, it transpired when Hackett was arrested police seized two devices which are alleged to have contained some 5,000 images.

The prosecution is proceeding by way of specimen counts in relation to the alleged amount of images. Judge Ranaghan remanded Hackett on continuing bail of £750 along with a number of conditions, to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on October 17.