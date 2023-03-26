Appeal for information following burglary in Castlederg

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in Castlederg on Friday evening, March 24.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said, “At approximately 10.55pm we received a report that two men had arrived at a property in the Carndreen Road area.

“One of the men entered via a back door and demanded that the homeowner, aged in their 60’s, hand over a sum of cash.

“The victim refused and a struggle ensued.

“The man then fled the property and he, along with a second man, made off in a dark coloured car.

“The first man is described is being approximately 6 feet tall with a beard. Both men were wearing snoods and black builders gloves.

“Nothing was taken during the burglary and the resident was unharmed, however badly shaken by their ordeal.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2140 of 24/03/23.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”