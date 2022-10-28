Call for Plumbrdige traffic calming measures

Residents in Plumbridge have raised concerns over the speed of vehicles going through the village.

On their behalf, West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer (pictured) has lobbied officials from Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads for traffic calming measures to be installed.

The Sinn Féin representative said, “DfI Roads has agreed to send a member of their traffic team to look at the locations mentioned to ascertain if there are other measures that can be taken to alert motorists to the speed restriction that is already in place.

“I have also been in contact with DfI Roads requesting that St Peter’s Primary School be included in the next tranche of the ‘Safer Routes To School’ Programme.

“This would include the introduction of larger, clearer signs and lights with a 20mph limit at certain times.”

In reply, the Western DfI Manager said, “In the event of a further roll-out of this programme St Peter’s Primary School will be considered, along with other schools not yet provided with part-time 20 mph measures, for inclusion in future tranches.”